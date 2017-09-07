Kent Roosevelt High School all clear after being placed on lockdown

Kent Police. (Photo: WKYC)

Kent police say there is "no further cause for concern" after Kent Roosevelt High School was temporarily placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, a teenage boy (later identified as a student) entered the school through an unauthorized entrance and was not immediately recognized by staff. The school was then placed on lockdown, which was only lifted after officers searched the school and located the student, who was then positively identified.

The incident occurred just before 2:15 p.m. No further information is available at this time.

