Kent State fires strength coach who ran workout on the day Tyler Heintz died

KENT - Kent State University has dismissed football strength and conditioning coach Ross Bowsher on Monday, after it was revealed that he provided false information about his certification.

Bowsher was supervising the team's June 13 summer conditioning drill. Freshman Tyler Heintz died following the workout. The 19-year-old had just graduated from Kenton High School in May. He was attending his second practice with the Golden Flashes when he was taken by paramedics to a hospital following conditioning drills at Dix Stadium.

Last week, CBS Sports revealed that the university was unable to produce any record of certification for Bowsher.

In a statement, Kent State indicated that the school had conducted an internal review of the incident.

"Our findings indicate that the workout was conducted in accordance with national protocols for student-athlete health and safety, and the session was supervised appropriately by qualified personnel. Present at the June 13 football workout were five certified personnel who participated in the design, implementation and supervision of the 20 student-athletes.



During the course of the review, it was discovered that football strength and conditioning coach Ross Bowsher provided false information about his certification, which is required by the university and the NCAA. Mr. Bowsher has been dismissed from the university, and we are self-reporting this decision to the NCAA."

At this point, there still is no official cause of death. The preliminary autopsy report stated Heintz had a very high body temperature. The Portage County Coroner’s Office reports it could take several more weeks before official findings are released.

© 2017 WKYC-TV