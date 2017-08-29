Kent State University named 11th safest college in America

(Photo: Kent State University)

If your children are getting ready for college and you want to make sure they go somewhere safe, look no further than Northeast Ohio's own Kent State University.

KSU was named the 11th safest college in the United States in a study published by the Council for Home Safety and Security. The council looked at more than 2,000 four-year schools and listed the top 100 based on the most recent FBI and education statistics. A complete breakdown of the methodology behind the list can be found here.

Kent State Police Chief Dean Tondiglia credited university safety programs and awareness training, as well as joint efforts through law enforcement and others on campus.

“Having a safe and inviting campus community is one of the university’s priorities, and this ranking reflects the efforts of students, faculty and staff, as well as the Department of Public Safety’s community partners, in meeting that goal,” Tondiglia said in a written statement.

Kent State was not the only Ohio university to make the list: Ohio University (21), Bowling Green (27), and Miami of Ohio (37) also cracked the top 100. The University of New Hampshire was rated as the overall safest campus in the country.

