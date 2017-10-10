Large marijuana growth site shut down at Portage County home

HIRAM TOWNSHIP - The Portage County Sheriff shut down a large marijuana growth site at a Hiram Township residence Monday.

The county drug task force conducted surveillance on the site, located at the 7700 block of Tiolki Avenue. At the residence, detectives found an indoor and outdoor growth operation.

Inside, officers found an operational grow room and three rooms used for drying.

Outside, officers found five large marijuana plants growing inside 55-gallon drums where a small pond was used for irrigation.

Detectives seized 26 large marijuana plants, six one-gallon jars of marijuana and six pounds of harvested marijuana. Some of the marijuana was converted for use in manufacturing laced brownies, butter and edibles. Detectives also found drug paraphernalia and items used to package and distribute drugs.

The county sheriff's office has not announced charges or identified individuals involved.

