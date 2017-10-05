'Live PD' to film with Streetsboro Police Department

STREETSBORO - If you're a fan of A&E's "Live PD," you may see some familiar scenery when you watch.

According to the Streetsboro Police Department, "Live PD" will be filming with the department starting Oct. 7 at 9 p.m.

Streetsboro PD is going live... Live PD is here and we will be a part of Season 2 starting Saturday October 7 on A&E at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/kwLhnr6ef1 — Streetsboro Police (@Streetsboropd) October 4, 2017

Hosted by Dan Abrams, "Live PD" is a documentary series that provides live, unfiltered access to patrol forces of police departments across the country. The series rides along with both urban and rural forces and viewers see everything from DUI stops to high-speed chases and bar fights.

© 2017 WKYC-TV