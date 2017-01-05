WKYC
Lockdown ends at James A. Garfield schools in Garrettsville

WKYC 4:33 PM. EST January 05, 2017

GARRETTSVILLE - A lockdown that was in effect this afternoon at the James A. Garfield school district in Garrettsville has been lifted.

Just after 2:00 p.m., the school district posted the following on their Twitter account:

One hour later, the district released that students from Garfield High School had been dismissed, but the elementary school remained in lockdown status:

Just after 4:00 p.m., Garfield Schools posted the note that the lockdown was over and all students were safe:

The district plans to release information about the facts of the lockdown by 5:00 p.m. today. WKYC Channel 3 has also reached out to Garrettsville Police for more information. 


