MISSING | Authorities concerned for safety of Portage County teen

Authorities have issued an endangered child alert for a Portage County teen.

Sixteen-year-old Savannah Hopper was last seen Tuesday at the 8000 block of Slagle Road in Windham around midnight.

Authorities say the warning is not an Amber Alert, but are concerned for Hopper's safety and believe she is in danger.

Hopper is described as being 5-foot-4 and 115 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Savannah is asked to call 330-297-3407.

