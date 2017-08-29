MISSING | Police search for Streetsboro teen

(Photo: Streetsboro Police Department / Facebook)

STREETSBORO, Ohio -- Police are working to find a missing 16-year-old boy who has been missing since earlier this month.

Devin Grishaber has not been seen since taking his belongings and leaving home earlier this month, according to Streetsboro police.

Authorities say it’s possible Devin is staying in Streetsboro, Newton Falls, Stow or the Warren area.

He has a homemade star tattoo on his left hand.

Devin, who has been classified as a runaway, is described as 5'4" tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anybody with information is asked to contact 330-626-4976.

