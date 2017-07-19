Missing Windham Township girl found safe

Authorities have safely located a 16-year-old Windham Township girl after issuing an endangered child alert for her Wednesday morning.

The Portage County Sheriff's Office issued a statement saying Savannah Hopper has been found safe and that "Sheriff [David] Doak wishes to extend his thanks for everyone who helped in locating her."

Officials issued the alert after concerns arose Savannah may have been in danger. She had left her home on Slagle Road early Wednesday morning.

No other details on where Savannah was or how she was found are known at this time.

