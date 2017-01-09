Officials to hold press conference on capture of Ravenna Township murder suspect

Photo courtesy of the U.S. Marshals.

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, OHIO - Ravenna Township authorities have scheduled a press conference Monday morning to provide information on the capture of a murder suspect wanted since November.

WKYC.com plans to stream the press conference live here and on our Facebook page.

(MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch.)

David Darnell Calhoun, Jr., 25, was arrested Saturday in Steubenville, Ohio.

Calhoun Jr. was wanted for a triple homicide in which he allegedly shot and killed Leshaun Sanders, Sarah Marsh and her unborn child inside a Henderson Road home on Nov. 30, 2016.