Officials to hold press conference on capture of Ravenna Township murder suspect

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, OHIO - Ravenna Township authorities have scheduled a press conference Monday morning to provide information on the capture of a murder suspect wanted since November.
David Darnell Calhoun, Jr., 25, was arrested Saturday in Steubenville, Ohio.
Calhoun Jr. was wanted for a triple homicide in which he allegedly shot and killed Leshaun Sanders, Sarah Marsh and her unborn child inside a Henderson Road home on Nov. 30, 2016.
