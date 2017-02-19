Ongoing SWAT situation at Kent apartment complex

Village Franklin Crossing where a SWAT situation is ongoing in Kent, Ohio. (Photo: Carly Flynn Morgan, WKYC-TV)

KENT - A SWAT standoff is ongoing at the Village Franklin Crossing apartment complex on Silver Meadows Blvd. in Kent as police are working to negotiate with a man who barricaded himself inside an apartment complex around noon on Sunday.

Police tell WKYC they were called to the location to check for a “suspicious persons” around 12:30 p.m.

When police approached the man, he barricaded himself inside of the building’s basement laundry room with one woman.

Police believe there was possible suspected drug activity and that the man has a weapon on him, but did not specify what kind. It is not clear if there is any relationship between the suspect and the woman.

The apartment building has about 12 units inside and Kent Police said around 10 adults and 10 children were evacuated, safely. Authorities are working on getting those evacuated temporary living arrangements since they have been out of their homes for hours now.

We will bring you any information on this situation as it becomes available.

(© 2017 WKYC)