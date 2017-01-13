Police investigating armed robbery at Kent drive thru

(Photo: Facebook)

KENT - Police in Kent are investigating an armed robbery at University Drive Thru on Water Street that took place on Friday.

According to police, two black males entered the store on foot around 3:15 p.m. They wielded a handgun and stole an undisclosed amount of money and items.

The suspects left the scene on foot. They were apparently wearing sweats and one was carrying a multi-colored backpack.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the city of Kent Police Department at (330) 673-7732.

