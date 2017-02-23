Ravenna bathroom video sparking new debate

(Photo: Submitted)

RAVENNA - After our story aired last night, we received dozens of emails and messages from students and parents who indicated the story the Ravenna school superintendent told about a fighting incident wasn't accurate.

The video sent to us by a viewer on Facebook shows a larger boy picking up a smaller boy and dropping him to the floor at Ravenna High School. The smaller boy is apparently knocked unconscious.

Ravenna School Superintendent Dennis Honkala told me this was not a bullying case, just students roughhousing that got out of hand. Ravenna Police charged both boys with disorderly conduct.

I spoke to the uncle, who has custody of the 15-year-old boy who was dropped. He had no idea that video of the incident existed until he saw our story. It was his understanding that his nephew was suspended five days for fighting.

He says his nephew is a slow learner and after talking to him about the incident, the boy said he had been bullied by these individuals. But he didn't share that information with the school or Ravenna Police.

The uncle says he has retained legal counsel, but has yet to talk to anyone from Ravenna schools.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Honkala says Ravenna Schools does have bullying protocol and programs in place and will follow up with the boy when he returns to school.

Ravenna Schools has a zero-tolerance policy for bullying and aggressive behavior that is outlined on the district's website. They also report incidents of bullying and harassment as well.

But the policy doesn't work if the actions aren't reported. We received so many messages from students who claimed the boy had been bullied.. If that's the case, those students need to share the information they have to the school principal and school resource officer immediately.

Superintendent Honkala reiterated to me late Thursday that they will follow up with all of the boys involved when they return and there are several mechanisms in place to help students who find themselves in difficult situations.

