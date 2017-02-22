Ravenna students suspended after boy hurt in bathroom

RAVENNA - A viewer sent us disturbing video of two Ravenna High school students involved in what looks like a fight in the boys bathroom, but the school says the video doesn't tell the whole story.

The video came to us through our Facebook page, a viewer was concerned and believed a smaller boy with special needs was being bullied.

The video shows the two wrestling, the larger boy picks him up and drops him to the floor where he’s apparently knocked unconscious.

WKYC Channel 3 News contacted Ravenna Schools Superintendent Dennis Honkala, who says the 20 second video doesn't tell the whole story. Honkala says the boys are friends and were roughhousing in the bathroom where it obviously got out of hand.

While they are taking this case seriously, Honkala was insistent this was not a case of bullying, nor does the student have special needs. He also said that the school has a Ravenna police officer on staff as a school resource officer and was notified immediately. That officer is still investigating the incident that happened last Friday.

Channel 3 confirmed this with Captain Jeff Wallis with Ravenna Police.

The boys involved were suspended for five days and depending the outcome of the investigation, there could be potential charges pending. However Captain Wallis says the school did its due diligence.

