Reward increased to $10k for triple murder suspect

Photo courtesy of the U.S. Marshals.

AKRON - The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for the public’s assistance in locating wanted fugitive David Calhoun.

Calhoun is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service, the Ohio Adult Parole Authority, and the Portage County Sheriff for three counts of murder.

Calhoun is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Lashaun Sanders and 32-year-old Sara Marsh inside a Henderson Road home. Marsh was six to 10 weeks pregnant and her baby did not survive.

The US Marshals Service, the Portage County Prosecutor’s Office and the Portage County Sheriff will now pay up to $10,000 for information that directly leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833). You may also anonymously text in a tip by texting the keyword "WANTED" and your tip to TIP411 (847411).

You may also send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html

Calhoun, 25, is black, stands about 5’09” tall and weighs 176 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes but the U.S. Marshals say he may have shaved his head and beard.

He should be considered armed and dangerous so the public is advised not to attempt to engage Calhoun but to call law enforcement.

Tipsters may remain anonymous.