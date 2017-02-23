Streetsboro Police Department adds a puppy to its team

The Streetsboro Police Department is expanding it's team.

Meet K9 in training, Reno.

Reno is 11 pounds and was donated by the Utica Police Department.

K9 Blaze of the Utica Police Department is Reno's father.

Reno will train for six months to a year until he receives his certification in apprehension and drug detection.

After his training, Reno will be ready for daily patrols.

