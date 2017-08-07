Teens caught in woods after stealing Jeep in Kent

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

KENT - Three teens are in custody for allegedly stealing a Jeep prior to fleeing into the woods.

Police say officers spotted a Jeep Cherokee that had been reported stolen from N. Prospect Street around 1 a.m. Monday. Officers drove to Al Lease Park off Silver Meadows Boulevard, where the car had last been seen and found it abandoned.

Kent, Kent State and Brimfield police searched the wooded area between the park and Hollister Drive with K9 units for more than an hour.

Two teens were arrested in the woods and a third was located after he fled to his nearby home.

The suspects, identified as two boys and one girl, are between the ages of 13 and 14. They're charged with receiving stolen property and obstructing official business.

