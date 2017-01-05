Threat of armed parent causes lockdown at Portage County school

(Photo: James A. Garfield Schools/Facebook)

GARRETTSVILLE - The threat of an armed, distressed parent threatening to come into a Portage County elementary school caused a lockdown throughout the James A. Garfield school district in Garrettsville on Thursday afternoon.

School officials notified police to confirm the authenticity of the threat and initiated lockdown procedures throughout the district.

Just after 2:00 p.m., the school district posted the following on their Twitter account:

Schools are on lockdown due to potential situation. Police have been notified. More information will come via edline. — JAG Schools (@JAGSchools) January 5,2017

One hour later, the district released that students from Garfield High School had been dismissed, but the elementary school remained in lockdown status:

High school students being dismissed per police. Elementary still on lockdown. — JAG Schools (@JAGSchools) January 5, 2017

Just after 4:00 p.m., Garfield Schools posted the note that the lockdown was over and all students were safe:

Schools are no longer on lockdown. All students are safe and being dismissed with help of local police. Buses will be running late. — JAG Schools (@JAGSchools) January 5, 2017

Shortly before 5:00 p.m., Warren Township Police located the parent who issued the threat. No word yet on what, if any charges, have been filed.

The Portage County Sherriff, Garrettsville PD, and Ohio State Highway Patrol worked in tandem to assist in the dismissal of the students. All evening events were canceled.



Garfield Schools are planning to make guidance counselors and school psychologists available on Friday. Authorities will be on the campus throughout the day.