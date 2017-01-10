Victims, suspect in Ravenna double murder identified

RAVENNA, OHIO - Police have identified the two victims and one suspect involved in a double murder on Saturday.

Austin J. Tiller, 20, of Stow, and Brian K. Brack, 24, of Canton, were shot and killed during an argument inside an apartment at the 700 block of Woodgate Boulevard. A 21-year-old Ravenna woman was also shot. An update on her condition was not provided.

Police have arrested Javon M. Thomas, 26, of Akron and charged him with murder. Additional charges may be pending.

The incident remains under investigation.