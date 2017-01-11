Power outage strikes: Thousands without electricity in Northeast Ohio

Archive image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

Thousands of people are waking up without electricity Wednesday morning due to a power outage.

Below is a list of the latest outage information from FirstEnergy as of 7 a.m. Wednesday:

Cuyahoga County: 6,211 outages. The most impacted areas include Cleveland, Garfield Heights, Maple Heights and South Euclid. Previous outage numbers were nearly 12,500.

Richland County: 602 outages. Previous outage numbers were 1,113.

Summit County: 301 outages. Previous outage numbers were 3,400.

FirstEnergy's outage map estimates customers in Cuyahoga County should have their power restored by 11 p.m. Customers without power in Summit and Richland counties can expect electricity again around 8 a.m.

