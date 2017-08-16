Powerball jackpot at $510M

Since no one won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, the jackpot has gone up to a whopping $510 million.

I'm going to repeat that: $510 million. The jackpot has been growing since June 10 and this will be the 19th time the jackpot has rolled over.

The next drawing is going to be Saturday night, August 19.

The winning numbers from Wednesday were 9-15-43-60-64 with a Powerball of 4.

