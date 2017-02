U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to sign three Executive Orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, January 23, 2017. (Photo by Ron Sachs - Pool/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump will be coming to the Mahoning Valley this Thursday, making this his first appearance in the area as president, according to WCMH-TV in Columbus.

WCMH said he will be landing at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

It is being said that he will be there to sign the Stream Protection Rule.

