Pro Football HOF welcomes 10 millionth visitor

10 millionth visitor (Photo: Pro Football Hall of Fame)

CANTON, OHIO - The Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomed its 10 millionth visitor Thursday shortly after opening at 9 a.m. The teen came all the way from Salem, Oregon!

According to the HOF news release, Tyler Susee, 15, was accompanied by his parents Brian and Stephanie Susee, and was greeted by the Hall’s entire staff upon arrival. The HOF noted that the family was traveling to Pittsburgh to enjoy the Christmas Day matchup between the Steelers and Baltimore Ravens!

As the museum’s milestone guest, Tyler received a special grand prize package valued at $7,775, according to the news release.

It includes:

• Lifetime Admission Pass to the Pro Football Hall of Fame;

• (2) Club Seat Tickets to the 2017 Enshrinement Ceremony;

• (2) Club Seat Tickets to the 2017 Hall of Fame Game;

• (2) Club Seat Tickets to the 2017 Concert for Legends;

• (2) Tickets to the Class of 2017 Autograph Session;

• 4-night hotel stay for the 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls;

• $500 gift card to the Hall of Fame Store;

• VIP Behind-the-Scenes Tour;

• Photo and Name on the Hall of Fame’s digital sign; and

• Sharpshooter photo package.

After the initial surprise wore off and he heard about his prize package, Susee shared with the staff, “it’s awesome,” the HOF reported.

HOF Milestone Visitors

Included in Thursday's news release was some background on milestone visitors.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has marked many milestone visitors since it first opened its doors on Sept. 7, 1963. The original two-building museum, containing 19,000 square feet of interior space, has grown to 118,000 square feet after expansions in 1971, 1978, 1995, and 2013. Currently, the Hall’s campus is undergoing a massive transformation with the nearly $600 million Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village Project under way.

Timeline of milestone visitors to the Pro Football Hall of Fame:



• 1 millionth – 1973

• 2 millionth – 1976

• 3 millionth – 1981

• 4 millionth – 1984

• 5 millionth – 1991

• 6 millionth – 1996

• 7 millionth – 2001

• 8 millionth – 2007

• 9 millionth – 2012

• 10 millionth – 2016