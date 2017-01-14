Protest at Cleveland Giant Eagle slated to close

Giant Eagle protest on Saturday (Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC-TV)

Community members rallied at a West Side Giant Eagle store Saturday afternoon to show they were against the company's decision to close two Giant Eagle stores in the city, both with pharmacies and one with a Get-Go station.

The protest was organized by Ward 16 Cleveland City Councilman Brian Kazy.

The Pittsburgh-based chain made the announcement Jan. 3.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson responds to closures

The supermarket located at 11501 Buckeye Road that opened in 2007, and the nearby gas station at 2780 E. 116th Street, that opened in 2008, will close on February 4.

The other location set to close is the supermarket located at 13820 Lorain Ave. It will close its doors on March 4 after 19 years in business.

According to the company, they are working to find jobs at other locations for the approximately 120 workers at the three locations.

Kazy said that Giant Eagle never approached the city of Cleveland about solutions to keep the stores open and media reports gave customers the news that they had less than two weeks to change where they get their medical prescriptions filled.

Kazt said city officials are concerned that, because the family-owned Giant Eagle holds the leases on the buildings, they will thwart a new supermarket from moving in, leaving giant empty buildings, that were once neighborhood anchors.

