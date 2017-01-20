WKYC
Close

Protesters hit DC streets as Trump era begins

One WUSA9 crew came across a free Palestine protest.

WUSA 8:28 AM. EST January 20, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Protesters are flocking into D.C. Friday morning and taking to the streets just hours before Donald Trump is sworn in as president.

Several different groups of protesters are scattered across the District voicing their opinions on a variety of issues. 

A Black Lives Matter demonstration is happening outside of the D.C. police headquarters. WUSA9's Andrea McCarren tweeted a video showing an incident involving some tension.  

McCarren also came across a "Free Palestine" protest in the area of 1st and D Streets at the Blue Gate entrance.

Other protesters are now in the area of 12th and E and F Streets. They can be heard chanting " Say it loud, say it clear refugees are welcome here." 

On the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, protesters flooded the streets on Pennsylvania Avenue near the locations of inaugural balls and events.

We will continue to provide updates on the protests throughout the city.

(© 2017 WUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories