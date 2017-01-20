Protesters hit DC streets as Trump era begins

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Protesters are flocking into D.C. Friday morning and taking to the streets just hours before Donald Trump is sworn in as president.

Several different groups of protesters are scattered across the District voicing their opinions on a variety of issues.

A Black Lives Matter demonstration is happening outside of the D.C. police headquarters. WUSA9's Andrea McCarren tweeted a video showing an incident involving some tension.

McCarren also came across a "Free Palestine" protest in the area of 1st and D Streets at the Blue Gate entrance.

Other protesters are now in the area of 12th and E and F Streets. They can be heard chanting " Say it loud, say it clear refugees are welcome here."

On the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, protesters flooded the streets on Pennsylvania Avenue near the locations of inaugural balls and events.

