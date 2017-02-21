Puppies left in plastic boxes found roadside in Streetsboro

Puppies in tote (Photo: Euclid Veterinary Clinic)

Just after 8 p.m. Sunday, a Good Samaritan rescued nine puppies who had been left in taped-shut tote boxes along the I-80 Turnpike in Streetsboro.

Identified only as Maryann, she put the puppies into her vehicle and stopped at the McDonald's on W. Garfield Road in Aurora.

Police were called and Maryann said she had already made arrangements to take the puppies to the Euclid Veterinary Hospital.

According to the hospital's Facebook page, the nine puppies were crammed in plastic boxes and the boxes were taped shut. The puppies are approximately 10-12 weeks old and are lab/pit mixes.

The hospital is asking that if anyone has any information regarding the person responsible for doing this to the puppies to please contact Aurora Police at 330-562-8181.

For now, the puppies are being kept at the Euclid Veterinary Clinic under observation.

abandoned puppies (Photo: Euclid Veterinary Clinic)

