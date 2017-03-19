Purported Lake County psychic pleads guilty to charge of stealing $1.4M

Gina Miller (Photo: Mentor Police Department))

LAKE COUNTY, OHIO - An Ohio woman who purported to be a psychic reader has pleaded guilty to aggravated theft for what authorities say was a scam that bilked a dozen people of $1.4 million in cash and valuables to protect them from dark forces.



Gina B. Miller, of Gina's Psychic Studio on Mentor Avenue in Mentor, could face as many as eight years in prison when she's sentenced at 2 p.m. April 27 in a courtroom in Painesville.

Miller, 42, lives in Madison, according to Lake County Common Pleas Court records.

She entered her plea as part of a deal after being indicted on 28 counts that included racketeering last September.



Miller's attorney didn't return messages seeking comment. Miller's publicly listed number wasn't accepting calls.



A judge has ordered Miller to forfeit $24,000 in cash, four Rolex watches, a diamond ring, designer purses, cell phones, computers, and other seized items.

