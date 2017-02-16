Random Acts of Kindness (Photo: RAKE website photo)

Friday is National Random Acts of Kindness Day and #RAKE is getting in on the action.

R.A.K.E is a movement started by Ricky 'Rickonia' Smith to get people all across the world doing something for others with no strings attached.

Raised in the Cleveland suburb of Warrensville Heights, Smith had a need to excite the world with his off-kilter wit and eagerness to help the needy any way he could.

On #RAKE DAY Friday, the goal is to promote kindness by encouraging people to pay-it-forward. #RAKE founder Ricky Smith will be staying up for 24 hours straight performing an act of kindness every hour on the hour.

While you don't have to stay up for 24 hours, #RAKE is asking everyone to do at least one random act of kindness on this day as well!

#RAKE website

Then post a video or picture of your random acts of kindness and tag #RAKE using #RAKE and your city. It's not to brag or get attention but to motivate and inspire others to simply be kind. #RAKE wants to continue to link other like minded individuals across the country and world.

#RAKE on Facebook

So that's it. Plan ahead or be completely random. #RAKE

Ricky Smith on WKYC (Photo: WKYC-TV)

(© 2017 WKYC)