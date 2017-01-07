Ravenna Twp triple murder suspect caught, arrested

Photo courtesy of the U.S. Marshals.

PORTAGE COUNTY - Portage County Sheriff David W. Doak and the U.S. Marshals say that the suspect wanted in the November 30 murder of Sarah Marsh, her unborn child and Leshaun Sanders has been caught and arrested.

The last known address for David Darnell Calhoun Jr, 25, was 917 Mull Avenue Apartment 1R in Akron.

He was believed to be hiding in either Akron or Ravenna.

He was wanted for the murder of Marsh, 32; her unborn child, and Sanders, 33, that occurred on November 30, 2016 inside a Henderson Road home in Ravenna Township, in Portage County.

A $5,000 reward had been offered for his capture.

Calhoun was wanted by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals for the triple homicide as well as the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

According to a release by the U.S. Marshals, Calhoun was caught early Saturday morning.

The Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force developed information that Calhoun was staying at a home near the 500 block of Lindin Ave. in Steubenville, Ohio.

The release detailed that task force members went to the house and saw a man fitting the description of Calhoun inside the home. Officers made entry and located Calhoun hiding in an upstairs closet.

Calhoun was taken to the Jefferson County Jail where he will wait to be brought back to Portage County, according to the release.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said, “Calhoun was at the very top of our list due to the extreme violent nature of his crime. Task force members tirelessly pursued this criminal day and night until capturing him today."