'Reclaiming Manhood: Male Empowerment Summit' Saturday

Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed (Photo: Sean Forester, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - It's harder to do the right thing than the wrong thing. And making tough choices builds character.

That was the message Saturday to Cleveland boys at a special youth summit.

While the title of this male empowerment summit is "Reclaiming Manhood," it was really about being a leader in the community, and growing into responsible adults.

The summit was free and designed for young men ages 11-17 and focused on personal responsibility and address topics ranging from manhood and character development, leadership and strategies for spiritual, personal, and professional growth, according to the event organizers.

It was sponsored by Wake Up Call Communications and the Union Miles Development Corporation

Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed was among those addressing these young men.

Reed explains why these lessons are so critical.

