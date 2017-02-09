Record-breaking $4 billion bond set for Killeen murder suspect

Antonio Willis, 25 is in the Bell County Jail with a bond set at $4 billion for the murder of Donte Samuels. Photo: Bell County Sheriff's Office

KILLEEN - A record-breaking $4 billion bond was set Tuesday for a Killeen man who turned himself in last week to police.

Newly elected Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown, Precinct 4, set the record bond which is the largest in Bell County history and possibly the U.S. According to law firm Nuttall & Coleman, the highest bond set in U.S. was $3 billion for New York real estate heir Robert Durst. Durst was charged and later acquitted in 2003 in the murder of his neighbor, Morris Black.

Due to the high number, the jail’s booking software could only set the total bond amount at $1,000,000,999.

Antonio Willis, 25, is in jail for the murder of Donte Samuels who was found dead in the yard of a Killeen home located in the 300 block of south 56th street.

Brown posted a series of updates on her Facebook profile about the number being so big that a broken system cannot even compute it.









Channel 6 spoke with a legal source about the high bond. The attorney said if a high bond is set, it is generally because the court Is trying to technically obey the law and off a bail amount while also ensuring the safety of the community because it is highly unlikely for anyone to meet that amount.

(© 2017 KCEN)