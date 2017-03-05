Report: Convicted Ohio ex-sheriff got pills from multiple doctors

FREMONT, OHIO - Investigative reports say a former Ohio sheriff who admitted stealing prescription drugs had been abusing prescription Vicodin he got from multiple doctors for more than four years.



Former Sandusky County Sheriff Kyle Overmyer was sentenced to four years in prison in December after pleading guilty to drug charges and misusing office funds.



Records released this past week by the Ohio Attorney General's Office say Overmyer stole pill boxes containing discarded medications from law enforcement agencies in northwest Ohio.



The reports also say the former two-term sheriff told an investigator that he picked the drug disposal boxes to improve relations with area police departments.



Overmyer's attorney said Friday that he worked out the allegations in court and is focused on turning this chapter of his life into a happy ending.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.