Report: Steve Perry will sing with Journey at Rock Hall induction

Steve Perry will be joining his former band Journey tonight when the group is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame & Museum, according to TMZ.

Front man Perry left the band in 1987.

Check out WKYC's Exclusive interview with two members of Journey earlier this week. WKYC's Russ Mitchell caught up with them in Dayton and talked about the upcoming induction ceremony and their thoughts on seeing Steve Perry again.

