Reports: Local music legend Sonny Geraci has died

WKYC 3:00 PM. EST February 05, 2017

CLEVELAND - Multiple reports say that legendary singer/musician Sonny Geraci died today at the age of 69.

Geraci was the former lead singer of the groups The Outsiders and Climax.

From Greater Cleveland, Geraci and the Outsiders were known for their hit songs "Time Won't Let Me," "Help Me Girl," "Girl in Love and "Respectable."

He went on to be lead singer for the group Climax, with the big hit "Precious and Few." 

Geraci suffered a brain aneurysm in April 2012 and never fully recovered.

Geraci's history is detailed at Vintage Vinyl News, according to vintagevinylnews.com

Twitter also marked his passing as the news began to circulate.

 

