Reports: Local music legend Sonny Geraci has died

Sonny Geraci (Photo: Courtesy: sonnygeraci.net)

CLEVELAND - Multiple reports say that legendary singer/musician Sonny Geraci died today at the age of 69.

Geraci was the former lead singer of the groups The Outsiders and Climax.

From Greater Cleveland, Geraci and the Outsiders were known for their hit songs "Time Won't Let Me," "Help Me Girl," "Girl in Love and "Respectable."

He went on to be lead singer for the group Climax, with the big hit "Precious and Few."

Geraci suffered a brain aneurysm in April 2012 and never fully recovered.

Geraci's history is detailed at Vintage Vinyl News, according to vintagevinylnews.com

Twitter also marked his passing as the news began to circulate.

Passings: Sonny Geraci of the Outsiders and Climax (1947 - 2017) https://t.co/1McJ0nnldS — VVN Music (@VVNMusic) February 5, 2017

Sorry to hear Sonny Geraci passed away. I used to constantly play Precious and Few on the jukebox at the Baron's... https://t.co/jtJCTTI92H — Gerry Shamray (@GerryShamray) February 5, 2017

RIP Sonny Geraci, 69, lead singer 60's group The Outsiders "Time Won't Let Me", 70's group Climax "Precious & Few" https://t.co/vMW2Hrb37T — Bill Smith (@billcs) February 5, 2017

