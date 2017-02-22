Reports of active shooter on Fort Hood prove to be false

System.Object

FORT HOOD - Reports circulating on social media Wednesday of an active shooter on Fort Hood proved to be untrue, according to the public affairs office.

Chief of Media Relations, Chris Haug, confirmed to Channel 6 there was no shooter. He could not say how the reports started.

Several people posted about a possible shooter on Facebook Wednesday a little before Noon.

A post to the III Corps and Fort Hood Facebook page said the report was under investigation.

(© 2017 KCEN)