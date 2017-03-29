Woman in custody after officer-involved shooting on Capitol Hill

(Photo: Sonia Dasgupta)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A woman is in custody after an officer-involved shooting happened near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday morning, according to U.S. Capitol police.

Officials said a woman was spotted driving erratically Wednesday morning in the area of Independence Avenue. The driver allegedly tried to hit at least two police cruisers. She was then spotted making an aggressive U-turn.

According to WUSA9's Bruce Leshan there was a short foot chase before she was taken into custody. D.C. police told WUSA9 that shots were fired but nobody was hit.

Officials said everything in the area remains open and nothing was put on lockdown. There is no "nexus" to terrorism, U.S. Capitol police said. It is being described as a traffic stop at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

