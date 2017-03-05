Retired Cleveland police officer wins new car at Auto Show's Grand Finale

Richard Campbell (Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Auto Show wrapped up today since its opening February 24.

Sunday was the show’s Grand Finale where they gave away a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier to one lucky winner.

Richard Campbell, with Ken Ganley of Ganley Autogroup. (Photo: WKYC-TV)

Richard Campbell, who is also a retired Cleveland police officer, was the winner. He served on the force for 29 years.

Last year, the Cleveland Auto Show wasn’t able to do the car giveaway but this year, Chairman Ken Ganley , owner of Ganley Chevrolet, gave it away.

A 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier was this years car giveaway during the last day of the Auto Show. (Photo: George Payamgis, WKYV-TV)

