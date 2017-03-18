Long Live Rock sign at Rock Hall (Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - The Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame released two statements Saturday night regarding the death of the legendary Chuck Berry.

Here is the statement from Greg Harris, President & CEO, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame:

"Chuck Berry is rock and roll. The undisputed original poet laureate, he influenced every rock and roll artist after him and every guitarist that ever plugged in. Today, we celebrate his poetry, his artistry and his massive contributions to 20th century culture. It's fitting that he was the first person inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Rock and roll as we know it would not exist without him. Hail Hail, Rock and Roll. Hail Hail, Chuck Berry."

Here is the statement from Todd Mesek, Vice President of Marketing & Communications:

"Chuck Berry was a rock and roll original. A gifted guitar player, an amazing live performer, and a skilled songwriter whose music and lyrics captured the essence of 1950s teenage life. It's fitting that he was the first person inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as he influenced everyone who has picked up a guitar after him. Today, we celebrate his life. Hail Hail, Chuck Berry."

