Rocky River to hold 'Prescription Take Back Day' on Saturday

With President Trump declaring a public health emergency for opioids, Rocky River will hold a 'Prescription Take Back Day' on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Those looking to rid themselves of unnecessary medication will be able to do so in the lobby of the city's police department, which is located at 21012 Hilliard Boulevard, Rocky River.

The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

