Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland part of 'Make A Difference Day'

Here is a photo of MDDAY 2016 at Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland. (Photo: WKYC)

The Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland offers a place to call home at little or no cost so families can access the best health care, regardless of their location.

That's one of the reasons why the Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland is among the many projects that WKYC employees, along with hundreds of volunteers across Northeast Ohio, will be working at on Oct. 28.

That is "Make A Difference Day," a national day of community service organized by WKYC’s parent company, TEGNA, and TEGNA employees will be donating their time at a variety of local charities.

There will be more than a dozen Northeast Ohio nonprofits that will be welcoming local volunteers to help them serve the community. You can find projects in Geneva, Ashtabula and many other cities.

Want to volunteer? Check out the link to the Northeast Ohio projects and sign up to volunteer.

See the projects and sign up to volunteer on Make A Difference Day

The Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland allows families to stay together and connected. It enables families to focus on the health of their child rather than anything else. It preserves a sense of normalcy with home-cooked meals, comfortable beds, and recreational activities for the family to enjoy.

Most importantly, it helps families create connections with other families, staff, and volunteers.

On Make A Difference Day on Oct. 28, the WKYC team will help the Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland provide a home-like setting to the families through several projects. They include cleaning the outdoor tulip sculptures that welcome families to the House. They will be painting guest rooms to make them more inviting and they will be cooking a Saturday morning brunch for the families.

WKYC employees came up with the idea for this project because they wanted to serve the families staying at Ronald McDonald House. It’s their second year doing it and WKYC anchor Sara Shookman is among the employees who will be volunteering.

Employees from WKYC-TV and their families will make a difference by volunteering at a number of local non-profits, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland, the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, and the Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry’s Men's Shelter at 2100 Lakeside Ave.

Also, teams of WKYC staffers will be at Crocker Park in Westlake and Legacy Village in Lyndhurst on Oct. 28. Our employees will partner with Lifebanc to raise awareness about the need for people to register as organ donors.

