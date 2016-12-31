RTA: In discussions with City of Cleveland, FTA

RTA Public Square (Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - RTA CEO Joseph Calabrese released a statement Friday on issues involving the City of Cleveland and the Federal Transit Authority regarding buses on Cleveland's Public Square.

It read "There have been, and continue to be, ongoing discussions among and between RTA, the City Administration and the FTA, to develop a plan acceptable to all concerned."

WKYC broke the story on Thursday on how RTA could owe the government millions of dollars for allegedly breaching an agreement.

The Federal Transit Authority alleges it gave the RTA $12 million with the understanding that Public Square would reopen to buses following a $50 million renovation project.

On Thursday, WKYC Channel 3 confirmed that the Federal Transit Authority sent a letter to RTA, demanding the return of $12 million in the next 30 days.

The money had been given in the form of a grant, with the understanding that buses would use Superior Avenue through Public Square. The letter accuses the RTA of a “breach of a grant agreement” since Public Square has not reopened to traffic, despite $50 million in total renovations.

Yet what may be more surprising, is that the RTA and the City of Cleveland saw the 3-page invoice letter coming.

On Friday, cleveland.com also reported on documents exchanged between RTA, the FTA and the City of Cleveland.

WKYC reported that the FTA details how it first warned the RTA on August 10 that the continued closure would constitute a breach. It then documents how it sent another letter on October 12 to restate that very point.

Yet on November 16, Mayor Frank Jackson and RTA CEO Joe Calabrese announced in a joint press conference that Public Square would stay closed.

According to the FTA, the city told them it needs more time to study traffic, suggesting the closure may not be permanent. But federal officials are not buying it and are threatening to make the RTA’s debt delinquent if it does not come up with the money on time.

Mayor Frank Jackson now feels that the agreement could compromise safety, citing attacks in Germany, France, and even at Ohio State where cars and trucks have driven into crowds.

“We believe that that’s very relevant to the decision making of the city and to the RTA,” Jackson said.

On Friday, Mayor Jackson accused the FTA of not taking safety seriously enough, while making two things very clear: there are no plans to reopen Superior Avenue to buses...and no plans to return any money.

Yet studies have also shown that added turns, such as the ones buses must make to get around the square, pose problems too.

The case was made earlier this month when a 69-year old mother was struck by an RTA bus in a crosswalk near Key Tower. She later died and Jackson said Friday that they are reviewing what happened.

“To see whether or not there were some other circumstances that caused that to happen as opposed to just making a left hand turn,” he said.

The FTA has given the RTA until late January to pay back the grant or be forced to possibly repay it later with interest.