Russian Festival is last Sunday of February and supports the Russian Cultural Garden

The Russian festival 'Maslenitasa,' which is like Mardi Gras, is Sunday, February 26 at the Rockefeller Park Greenhouse on E. 88 Street in Cleveland from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

It features Russian folk music, dancing, games, contests and authentic Russian costumes. The festival is being held to support the construction of a gazebo in the Russian Cultural Garden on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Svetlana Stolyarova, President of the Russian Cultural Gardens and Dr. Boris Vinogradsky, Founder and Vice President of the non-profit talked to Jim Donovan about the festival. You can watch the interview in the player above.

