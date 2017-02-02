Save thousands on prescriptions by crossing into Canada

prescriptions (Photo: WKYC)

How would you like to save hundreds if not thousands of dollars on your prescription drugs? It’s happening every day with thousands of American’s crossing the border into Canada and it is perfectly legal.

Tonight as 6 we show you this growing trend and the simple steps you can take to cash in.

Vote now and let us know if you’d travel across the border for cheaper drugs www.wkyc.com/votenow and we’ll see you for Channel 3 News at 6.

(© 2017 WKYC)