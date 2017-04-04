Police search for Cleveland woman missing since October 2011

Christina Kleckner (Photo: Cleveland Police Department)

CLEVELAND - Following a tip, Cleveland Police officers and K-9s searched an area in the 1400 block of W. 112th Street today for a woman missing since October 2011.

In a news release, Cleveland Police searched the area as part of an ongoing missing person investigation and say no evidence or remains were found.

Christina Kleckner was reported missing on Oct. 2, 2011. She would now be 30 years old. When she was last seen in 2011, she was 5’4” tall, weighed 300 pounds and had brown hair and blue eyes, according to police..

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact Second District investigators at 216-623-5218.

Attached to today's release was the original CPD report.

It details that officers went to a W. 48th Street home on Oct. 2, 2011 and spoke with her mother and father. The parents said Christina argued with them the day before. The parents said she was mentally challenged and had multiple disorders.

When the parents went to her bedroom the next morning, the pajamas she was wearing were there but Christina was not, according to the report.

The area was searched, as well as the area near W. 22nd Street and Cabary Road where an acquaintance of Christine's lived.

Police also noted in the report that Christina had scars on her left ankle from a dog bite.

© 2017 WKYC-TV