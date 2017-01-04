Sears to close Richmond Mall and Chapel Hill stores by April

Shoppers walk into Sears store. The chain just announced more store closings (Photo: Elise Amendola, AP)

In a blow to two local shopping malls, Sears will close 42 of its stores, including the locations at Richmond Mall in Richmond Heights and Chapel Hill Mall in Akron, by April of this year.

According to Business Insider, Sears will be closing 108 of its Kmart stores in addition to the Sears locations. None of the Kmart stores are in Northeast Ohio.

The 150 store closure represents about 10% of Sears' store base.

Forty-six closures were announced internally on December 27. Employees learned of the remaining closures on Wednesday.

Both Richmond Mall and Chapel Hill are down to one anchor store after the closure of Sears. JC Penny's remains at both malls after Macy's left each location.

The complete list of closings can be seen below:

Sears Closing List by WKYC.com on Scribd