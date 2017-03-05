Security guard killed outside Game 7 Bar and Grille in Akron

(Photo: WKYC)

AKRON, OHIO - Akron Police tell WKYC that, just after 9 p.m. Saturday, a man, 33, working as a security guard was shot outside the Game 7 Bar and Grille at 627 South Arlington Street.

He was standing near the front, west side door, when the suspect or suspects fired a shot from the southwest corner of the nightclub, striking him in the hip.

Police say he was taken Akron City Hospital where he later died.

Police say his name is not being released pending positive identification and family notifications.

Upon investigating, police say that two men, Thomas Dunn III, 19, of Akron, and Anthony Cox, 21, of Akron, were charged with obstructing justice and booked into the Summit County Jail.

Police say no suspects have been positively identified in the shooting and no charges have been filed.

This is not the only incident Akron Police are investigating involving the Game 7 Bar and Grille

Detectives continue to investigate a murder outside the Game 7 Bar and Grille.

At 2:30 a.m. Jan. 28, police found D’Cortez Taylor, 23, of Akron, shot to death inside of his vehicle in the parking lot of the Game 7 Bar and Grille.

No suspect(s) have been identified or charged in Taylor’s death.

Anyone with information on either homicide is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department, Detective Bureau at (330) 375-2490; the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4 WANTED; or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330–434–COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.

(© 2017 WKYC)