Services for late Cleveland Municipal Housing Court judge

Judge Pianka funeral Mass (Photo: Courtesy of Tom Beres)

CLEVELAND - Services were held today for Cleveland Municipal Housing Court Judge Raymond Pianka at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church.

Pianka, 65, was found dead inside his home on Ellen Court in Cleveland on Jan. 22.

Pianka was elected to serve the Cleveland Municipal Housing Court in 1995.

As the Housing Court Judge, Pianka implemented numerous innovative programs to obtain compliance with the City of Cleveland’s building, housing, and health codes.

According to his colleagues, he was a good guy and will be missed dearly.

