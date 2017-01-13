Sheriff: Craigslist dispute leads to shooting

Stark County Sheriff (Photo: Stark County Sheriff)

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, OHIO - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at 1015 Brushmore Avenue NW in Plain Township.

According to the news release, deputies responded to a call of shots fired at that address at 12:39 p.m. Thursday and found a man with gunshot wounds. The suspect was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment

In addition, the victim was also taken to the hospital for medical treatment due to being assaulted. He was treated and released.

Deputies say the suspect was admitted to the hospital and is being treated for his non-life threatening injuries.

According to the news release, the suspect was at the residence for a prearranged meeting as the result of a Craigslist posting for the sale of a cell phone.

A dispute arose and the suspect, Ronald Lamont Henderson Jr. 19, of Akron, assaulted the victim and attempted to rob him at gunpoint.

The victim, Michael F. Satow, 57, of Plain Township, shot Henderson during the dispute.

Henderson is being charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone with information on this shooting please contact them at (330) 430-3800.

