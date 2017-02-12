Sheriff: Ohio officers endangered when they killed suspect

police badge (Photo: Thinkstock)

WARREN, OHIO - A northeast Ohio sheriff says two township police officers were in "imminent danger" when they killed a man suspected in a fatal shooting last week.

The Warren Tribune Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2kWSkyy ) Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe on Saturday identified the officers who shot 34-year-old Richard Latimer multiple times at a grocery store parking lot Tuesday as Howland Township Police Chief Nick Roberts and Assistant Chief Jeffrey Urso.

Monroe says Latimer pointed a gun at the officers and refused to obey officers' commands to drop the weapon.

Police began searching for Latimer after his wife called 911 to report having seen him shoot 44-year-old Van Blevins at Blevin's home in Weathersfield Township.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating. The two officers are on paid administrative leave.

