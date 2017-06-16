Shining Star CLE singing competition gives High School students chance to sing for scholarships

Know a High School student who can sing? Shining Star CLE is looking for talent!

The unique solo-singing competition is open to those in grades 9-12 this fall from five counties: Cuyahoga, Medina, Summit, Lake and Geauga.

Students can shoot a video of themselves and upload it to www.shiningstarcle.org by the July 1st deadline. Any musical genre or style is accepted and there is no fee to enter.

Entries must be no longer than three minutes and can be acapella, personal instrument usage or include accompaniment.

The first place winner will receive a $10,000 college scholarship and the opportunity to perform with the Cleveland Pops Orchestra at Severance Hall.

The winner's High School music department will also receive $2,500.

Second place is $5,000 college scholarship.

Third place is $2,300 college scholarship and 4th place receives a $1,000 college scholarship.

Independent, accomplished music professionals representing the diversity of Northeast Ohio will judge the first round and narrow submissions to 300 who will advance to second round.

Round 2 takes place August 11, 12 and 13 and will be live auditions in front of a panel of judges. The top 25 will advance to the semi-finals.

Round 3 is Sept. 10 and judges will narrow the field to the top 10.

The Finals take place Sunday Oct. 22 at the Ohio Theater in Playhouse Square.

© 2017 WKYC-TV